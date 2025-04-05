Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 50870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.
