Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul L. Alpern Sells 3,609 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $21,762.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,813.51. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arteris Trading Down 9.2 %

Arteris stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Arteris by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.