Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 197,456 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,509 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,456 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.91% of Tripadvisor worth $18,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 679.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,731 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,963 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,607,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $3,632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $3,009,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at $2,745,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRIP. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

