Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.76 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 1,133.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965,985 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Prudential worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Prudential Stock Performance

PUK opened at $19.22 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.3258 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

