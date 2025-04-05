Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.35 Million Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 889.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.41% of Dorman Products worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $115.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average of $126.82. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $146.60.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $35,197.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 833,527 shares in the company, valued at $102,940,584.50. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,449. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

