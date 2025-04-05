Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432,409 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.41% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDN opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

