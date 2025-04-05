Arizona PSPRS Trust Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.