Arizona PSPRS Trust Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arizona PSPRS Trust cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.7% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arizona PSPRS Trust owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $175,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. abrdn plc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $279.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $210.71 and a 12 month high of $289.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.50.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

