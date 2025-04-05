Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $83.28 and a one year high of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

