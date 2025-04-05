Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.66. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

