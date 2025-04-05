Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $200.81 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.