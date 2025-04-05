Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.32. Arbor Metals shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 157,064 shares changing hands.

Arbor Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of -3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

