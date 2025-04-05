ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $285.93 and last traded at $286.85, with a volume of 1315228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $310.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

