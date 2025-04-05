Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $164.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.14 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.