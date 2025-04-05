Annandale Capital LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,205,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29,608.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,107 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32.

