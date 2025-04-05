Annandale Capital LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

