Annandale Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Nomura lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

