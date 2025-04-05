Annandale Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $22.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

