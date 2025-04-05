Andrew Warden Sells 3,993 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $37,773.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,450.54. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Warden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Andrew Warden sold 17,118 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $191,721.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Andrew Warden sold 8,462 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $99,090.02.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 1.80. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk raised Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEMR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Semrush by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 755,220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $6,869,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Semrush by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 984,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 541,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 19.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 467,517 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.