Anchor Capital Management Group Inc Invests $1.54 Million in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Anchor Capital Management Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Anchor Capital Management Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTQI stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $457.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.53%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

