Analyzing Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 6.51% 149.16% 8.58% Amplitude -31.52% -32.24% -21.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Teradata and Amplitude, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 3 4 3 0 2.00 Amplitude 0 4 6 1 2.73

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teradata presently has a consensus price target of $34.30, suggesting a potential upside of 73.88%. Amplitude has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.92%. Given Teradata’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Teradata is more favorable than Amplitude.

90.3% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Amplitude shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teradata and Amplitude”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.75 billion 1.08 $114.00 million $1.17 16.86 Amplitude $299.27 million 3.84 -$94.32 million ($0.77) -11.53

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Amplitude. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Teradata has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplitude has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradata beats Amplitude on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

