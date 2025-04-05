Analysts Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Price Target at $143.40

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2025

Target Co. (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Target by 15.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 27,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Target by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,238,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $95.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $173.05.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

