Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) PT at $13.75

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

NYSE:OMI opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 354,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,540.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,824,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,288,064.81. This represents a 3.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,564,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 152,999 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 53,529 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

