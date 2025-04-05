Analysts Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target at $71.83

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $94,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at $90,798. This represents a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,762. The trade was a 26.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $86,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $52,610,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 494,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,855,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,720,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $50.46 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 147.73%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.