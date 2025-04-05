Analysts Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT at $121.50

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday.

LCII stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.32.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,402,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in LCI Industries by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 546,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,515,000 after buying an additional 172,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,904,000 after buying an additional 87,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LCI Industries by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after buying an additional 80,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,203,000 after buying an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

