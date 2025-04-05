Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $11.67

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRS. StockNews.com downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.
Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $151.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
