AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.41. 966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

AMMO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company’s products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; Stelth Subsonic Ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms; and Jagemann Munition Components offers ammunition casings for pistol and rifle ammunition.

