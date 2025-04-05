Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.33. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 71,462 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $196.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 million. Research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

