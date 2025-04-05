Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 324235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

