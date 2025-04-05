AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Raymond Smith-Roberts Acquires 790,000 Shares of Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Free Report) insider Raymond Smith-Roberts acquired 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,770.00 ($30,163.64).
AMA Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.06. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.08.
About AMA Group
