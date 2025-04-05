Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and traded as high as $20.98. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 47,925 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.5384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.16. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.63%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

See Also

