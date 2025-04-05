AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.97 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.34). AIREA shares last traded at GBX 25.30 ($0.33), with a volume of 343 shares changing hands.

AIREA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98.

AIREA (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.73) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AIREA had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.31%.

AIREA Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from AIREA’s previous dividend of $0.55.

In other news, insider Conleth Campbell acquired 40,000 shares of AIREA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($14,963.88). Corporate insiders own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

