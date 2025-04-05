Adaptiv Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptiv Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.23% of Adaptiv Select ETF worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Adaptiv Select ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ADPV opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. Adaptiv Select ETF has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Adaptiv Select ETF Profile

The Adaptiv Select ETF (ADPV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between US large-cap equities and short-term US Treasurys, based on momentum. The fund’s strategy aims to limit drawdowns during market downtrends. ADPV was launched on Nov 4, 2022 and is managed by Adaptiv.

