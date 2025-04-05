abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 41,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 33,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.
About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
