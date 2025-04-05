abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 41,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 33,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

