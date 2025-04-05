9,030 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by Rahlfs Capital LLC

Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

