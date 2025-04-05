775,130 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 775,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.25% of StoneCo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in StoneCo by 9.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 466.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in StoneCo by 1,985.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

