5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 2nd

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares in companies that operate within the fifth-generation wireless technology ecosystem, including those involved in telecommunications, network infrastructure, and semiconductor production. These companies are positioned to benefit from the growing global adoption of 5G networks, which offer faster data speeds, reduced latency, and increased connectivity for a wide range of devices and applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,908,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,178,311. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $105.72.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. 5,429,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,481,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.59. 1,398,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,573,123. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $169.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $147.88 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.58. The stock had a trading volume of 487,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,885. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $230.09 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.44. 1,025,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,965,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

