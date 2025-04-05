581,300 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Acquired by WFM ASIA BVI Ltd

WFM ASIA BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 581,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,364,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 1.2% of WFM ASIA BVI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd owned about 0.10% of ZTO Express (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.