492,672 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 492,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Wendy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 555,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 42.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 41,616 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

