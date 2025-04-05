2,615 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $967,090.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,792.96. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,246. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna downgraded Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.