20,000 Shares in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Payden & Rygel owned 0.07% of Gran Tierra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 13.5 %
GTE opened at $4.11 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
