20,000 Shares in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Payden & Rygel owned 0.07% of Gran Tierra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 13.5 %

GTE opened at $4.11 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,737,936 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,749.76. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

