19,400 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. UMB Financial accounts for about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in UMB Financial by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $86.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

