11,550 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shake Shack stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

