1,005,000 Shares in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) Bought by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,000. Pony AI comprises 4.2% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd owned 0.29% of Pony AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PONY. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pony AI during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,654,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth about $3,354,000.

PONY opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80. Pony AI Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PONY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.60 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

