ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 5547038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZI. Piper Sandler raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

