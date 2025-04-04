Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.78 ($0.10). Approximately 259,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,627,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).
The firm has a market cap of £68.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.49.
Zenith Energy Company Profile
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).
