Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.78 ($0.10). Approximately 259,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,627,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Zenith Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £68.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.49.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

Zenith Energy Ltd. is a revenue generating, independent energy company with energy production, exploration and development assets in Tunisia, Italy and the Republic of Congo.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).

