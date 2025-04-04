Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.16 and last traded at $67.16, with a volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZLDPF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.11 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,725.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.
