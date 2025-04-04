Zacks Research Predicts Transocean’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Transocean in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.28 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Transocean by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 313,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,327.20. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

