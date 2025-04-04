Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for FCX Earnings

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

