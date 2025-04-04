Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for Ameren Q2 Earnings

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Ameren in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

AEE stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.25%.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $266,901.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 51.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after buying an additional 362,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameren by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,221,000 after acquiring an additional 334,752 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

